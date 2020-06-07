PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a P/E ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

