Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $246.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cigna by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

