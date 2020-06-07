Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1,917.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

