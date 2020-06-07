Citigroup Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,010,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,288,000 after purchasing an additional 412,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.67 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.