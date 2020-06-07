Scott H. Keeney Sells 26,477 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LASR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.34 million, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Nlight Inc has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

