Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.03.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.06. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 178.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

