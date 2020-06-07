Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($8.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.78) to ($8.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after buying an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.