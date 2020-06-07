Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.19). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 142.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 97.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

