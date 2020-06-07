Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.86. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

NYSE BLD opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

