Mark W. Peterson Sells 6,339 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $201,136.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

