Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $174,060.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LYV stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,177,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,475,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. G.Research lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

