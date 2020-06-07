Paul S. Siebenmorgen Sells 9,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.