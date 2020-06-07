Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Colony Capital by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

