Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

BC stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

