GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 7,551.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

