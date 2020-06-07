Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 353,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.