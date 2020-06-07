Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SLM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 848,326 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SLM by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,127,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 1,612,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SLM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

