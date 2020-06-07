Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EQT by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 162,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.