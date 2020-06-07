Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 373,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

