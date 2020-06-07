Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 591,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after buying an additional 255,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after buying an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

