Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

