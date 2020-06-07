Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $133,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 122,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,377,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 210,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 58,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,868,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,948,000 after buying an additional 1,017,765 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.91.

