Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

