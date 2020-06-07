Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GrafTech International Ltd Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC
GrafTech International Ltd Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC
Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Coty Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Coty Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,777 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,777 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in SLM Corp
Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in SLM Corp
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co.
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report