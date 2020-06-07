Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.