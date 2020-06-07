16,319 Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,444,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 33.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Centurylink by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

