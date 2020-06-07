Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $159,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GrafTech International Ltd Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC
GrafTech International Ltd Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC
Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Coty Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Coty Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,777 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,777 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc.
Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in SLM Corp
Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $75,000 in SLM Corp
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co.
Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in EQT Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report