Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $159,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

