Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Shares Up 5.8%

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, 335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Wolford Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

