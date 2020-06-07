Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Down 5.6%

Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 57,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.