Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 1,832 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

About Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

