Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 10%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 152,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 61,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

