First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), 49,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, insider Ben Habib bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,127.60).

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

