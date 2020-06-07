Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.53 and last traded at C$34.52, approximately 1,060,998 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 134,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.68.

NVU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Northview Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Northview Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.75 to C$36.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

