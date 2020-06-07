AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Trading Down 1.2%

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33, approximately 1,641 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

