Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.46), approximately 118,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 55,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.87. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

