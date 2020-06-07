Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15), approximately 24,347 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $15.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.10.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

