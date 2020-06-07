Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.71 and last traded at $55.71, approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

