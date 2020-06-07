LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Up 4.9%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 4,271 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

About LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

