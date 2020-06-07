Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), 11,406 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

