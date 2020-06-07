Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), 11,406 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

