HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Up 2%

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $59.49, approximately 12,304 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

