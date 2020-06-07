First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Up 4.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.20, 33,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 360% from the average session volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period.

