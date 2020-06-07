Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 5.9%

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.12 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.48), approximately 95,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 124,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (9.46) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (5.30) (($0.07)) by GBX (4.16) (($0.05)).

In related news, insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton acquired 20,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

