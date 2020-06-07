Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64, 50,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 22,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

