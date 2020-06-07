Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.77, approximately 179,677 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 200,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,254,424 shares of company stock valued at $185,460.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

