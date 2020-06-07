Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Up 14.8%

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.94 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), 111,234 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 37,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

