Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sareum Holdings Plc (LON:SAR)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), 15,982,136 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 6,230,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46.

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

