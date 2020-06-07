Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $26.92. Pagerduty shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 3,086,400 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $1,188,427.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,452,243.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.