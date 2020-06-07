Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325.28 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 325.46 ($4.28), approximately 40,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 143,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.31).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.87. The company has a market cap of $443.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

