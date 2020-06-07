SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.01, approximately 50,683 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 417,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

