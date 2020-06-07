Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) were down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), approximately 2,380,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.15.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

