Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.75, 116,370 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 574% from the average session volume of 17,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.